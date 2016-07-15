July 15 U.S. Bancorp:
* U.S. Bancorp reports record revenue and net income for the
second quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.83
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly return on average common equity 13.8 percent versus
14.3 percent last year
* Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in Q2 of
2016 was $2,896 million, an increase of $126 million
* Says company's provision for credit losses for Q2 of 2016
was $327 million, which was $3 million (0.9 percent) lower than
prior quarter
* Says total net charge-offs in Q2 of 2016 were $317
million, compared with $315 million in Q1 of 2016
* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 9.5 percent at June
30, 2016, compared with 9.5 percent at March 31, 2016
