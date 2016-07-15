July 15 Shaw Communications :

* Announces third quarter and year-to-date results

* Q3 revenue rose 13 percent to C$1.28 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.44

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.35, revenue view C$1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expecting fiscal 2016 operating income before restructuring and amortization to range between flat to low single digit growth

* Says consolidated capital, investment in fiscal 2016 is expected to be $1.2 billion, including Wind

* Says in addition, Shaw is introducing preliminary fiscal 2017 consolidated capital to be approximately $1.3 billion

* During quarter initiated efficiency program to deliver fiscal 2017 operating cost, capital efficiencies, in aggregate, of about $75 million

* Cost savings program actions that took place in Q3 resulted in a non-recurring restructuring charge of $24 million