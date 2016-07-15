July 15 Polaris Materials Corp :

* Polaris announces Q2 sales volumes and business update

* Sales volumes in Q2 2016 were 946,000 tons, an increase of 83% over Q1 2016 and 42 pct over Q2 2015.

* Shipments in quarter were 936,000 tons, which was within our expected range of 0.9 to 1.1 million tons.

* Are currently expecting shipments in Q3 2016 in range of 700,000 to 900,000 tons, including up to 2 deliveries to long beach

* For full year, maintain expectation of sales volumes within target range of 3.2 million to 3.5 million tons

* Are on track to achieve our target sales volume range for year