July 15 Wells Fargo & Co :

* Wells Fargo reports $5.6 billion in quarterly net income

* Q2 earnings per share $1.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent to $22.2 billion

* Qtrly total average loans of $950.8 billion, up $80.3 billion, or 9 percent, from Q2 2015

* Says net interest income in Q2 2016 increased $66 million from Q1 2016 to $11.7 billion

* Qtrly net charge-offs of $924 million, up $274 million from Q2 2015 on higher losses in oil and gas portfolio

* Q2-end return on equity of 11.70 percent versus 11.75 percent at Q1-end

* Qtrly mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.4 billion, down $184 million from Q1 2016

* Qtrly net interest margin was 2.86 percent, down 4 basis points from Q1 2016

* Qtrly net charge-offs were 0.39 percent of average loans (annualized), up from 0.30 percent

* Q2-end common equity tier 1 ratio (fully phased-in) of 10.6 percent versus 10.6 percent at Q1-end

* Qtrly residential mortgage loan originations were $63 billion in Q2, up $19 billion linked quarter

* Q2 efficiency ratio of 58.1 percent, compared with 58.7 percent in Q1

* Total loans were $957.2 billion at June 30, 2016, up $9.9 billion, or 1 percent, from March 31, 2016

* Qtrly nonperforming assets decreased $433 million from Q1 2016 to $13.1 billion

* Increased quarterly common stock dividend to $0.38 per share under company's 2015 comprehensive CCAR submission

* "Q2 purchases were made at interest rate levels above those available late in quarter, after 'Brexit' vote"

"Continue to have capacity for additional deployment of liquidity, but will remain disciplined in our investment approach"