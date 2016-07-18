July 18 NextEra Energy Inc :

* NextEra Energy and Hawaiian Electric Industries announce termination of merger agreement

* NextEra Energy and Hawaiian Electric Industries announce termination of merger agreement

* NextEra Energy will pay Hawaiian Electric Industries a $90 million break-up fee and up to $5 million for reimbursement of expenses

* Decision was driven by Hawaii Public Utilities Commission's (PUC) order to dismiss companies' merger application

* Under terms of merger agreement, will pay Hawaiian Electric Industries $90 million break-up fee and up to $5 million for reimbursement of expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: