July 18 NextEra Energy Inc :
* NextEra Energy and Hawaiian Electric Industries announce
termination of merger agreement
* NextEra Energy will pay Hawaiian Electric Industries a $90
million break-up fee and up to $5 million for reimbursement of
expenses
* Decision was driven by Hawaii Public Utilities
Commission's (PUC) order to dismiss companies' merger
application
