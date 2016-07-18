July 18 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
* Upon completion of offering, Blackstone and Farallon funds
will own about 26 pct and 2.3 pct of Hudson Pacific, respectivel
* 402,314 shares from total offering being offered by
certain funds affiliated with Farallon Capital Management,
L.L.C.
* Hudson Pacific Properties announces primary offering of
common stock to fund repurchase of common units and secondary
offering of common stock by selling stockholders
* Underwritten public offering of 16 million shares of
common stock
* 15.6 million shares offered by co and 402,314 shares
offered by certain funds affiliated with Farallon Capital
Management
* To use proceeds to acquire an aggregate of 15.5 million
common units of limited partnership interest in Hudson Pacific
Properties, L.P.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)