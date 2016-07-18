July 18 NCI Building Systems Inc:
* NCI Building Systems announces sale of 9,000,000 shares of
common stock by selling stockholders and concurrent stock
repurchase
* Following closing of share repurchase, company intends to
cancel shares it repurchases from selling stockholders.
* Share repurchase is pursuant to its previously announced
$50 million stock repurchase program
* Previous $50 million stock repurchase program was
authorized to be increased to up to aggregate of $56.3 million
of common stock
* Separate agreement with selling stockholders to repurchase
$45 million of common stock directly from selling stockholders
* Pursuant to its previously announced $50 million
repurchase program, board authorized increase of repurchase up
to an aggregate of $56.3 million
