July 18 Lennox International Inc
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.61, revenue view $3.65
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lennox international inc says reiterating capital
expenditure guidance of approximately $95 million
* Lennox international reports record profit in second
quarter
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.53 from continuing
operations
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.52 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 3 to 7 percent
* Q2 revenue $1.019 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.04
billion
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.50 to $6.90
from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $6.45 to $6.85 from
continuing operations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)