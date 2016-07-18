July 18 Smith & Wesson Holding Corp
* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says deal valued at $85.0
million
* Transaction is expected to have no impact on co's
operational and financial results for fiscal 2017 Q1 ending july
31, 2016
* Bti Tools Llc, a unit of Battenfeld Technologies Inc, will
purchase substantially all assets of Taylor Brands, Llc
* Smith & Wesson's Battenfeld Technologies to acquire
Taylor Brands
* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp says intend to complete asset
purchase of Taylor Brands with cash on hand
