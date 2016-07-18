July 18 Winpak Ltd :
* Winpak Ltd says capital spending for 2016 is projected to
be between $80 million and $90 million
* Winpak Ltd says "Canadian dollar still remains at a lower
level versus its US counterpart than a year ago"
* Winpak reports second quarter results
* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $204.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Company remains optimistic with regard to volume growth
and earnings performance for balance of 2016
* Continue to pursue acquisition opportunities in co's core
competencies of sophisticated packaging for food, beverage,
healthcare applications
