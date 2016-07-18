July 18 International Business Machines Corp :

* Says second-quarter revenues from company's strategic imperatives increased 12 percent year to year

* Qtrly gaap earnings per share of $2.61; qtrly operating (non-gaap) earnings per share of $2.95

* Fy gaap diluted earnings per share are now expected to be at least $12.23

* There is no change to Ibm's previously provided free cash flow guidance

* IBM reports 2016 second-quarter earnings

* Q2 revenue $20.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $20.02 billion

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share at least $13.50

* IBM says q2 gaap gross profit margin from continuing operations of 47.9 percent versus 46.5 percent in q1

* Gaap gross profit margin from continuing operations of 49.0 percent versus 47.5 percent in Q1

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)