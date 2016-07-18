July 18 Sabre Corp :

* Closing of an incremental revolving credit facility and an incremental term loan credit facility

* New revolver and term loan a facility mature on july 18, 2021, subject to an earlier springing maturity of November 19, 2018

* Proceeds of $600 million incremental term loan a facility to pay down $470 million of revolving and term loan b loans under existing credit facility

* Sabre Corporation announces closing of incremental revolver, incremental term loan and amendments to its credit facilities

* $400 million revolver replaces company's existing $405 million revolving credit facilities