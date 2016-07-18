July 18 Sabre Corp :
* Closing of an incremental revolving credit facility and an
incremental term loan credit facility
* New revolver and term loan a facility mature on july 18,
2021, subject to an earlier springing maturity of November 19,
2018
* Proceeds of $600 million incremental term loan a facility
to pay down $470 million of revolving and term loan b loans
under existing credit facility
* Sabre Corporation announces closing of incremental
revolver, incremental term loan and amendments to its credit
facilities
* $400 million revolver replaces company's existing $405
million revolving credit facilities
