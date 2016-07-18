(Corrects source, adds dropped words in fourth bullet)
July 18 IDEX Corp :
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* IDEX Corp says for full year, expect flat organic growth
with operating margin between 20.5 and 21.0 percent
* Q2 revenue view $544.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports second quarter EPS of 99 cents; Reaffirms full
year EPS guidance of $3.70 - $3.75
* Q2 earnings per share $0.99
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY earnings per share view $3.70 to $3.75
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.90 to $0.92
* "Long-term impact from recent BREXIT decision is
relatively unknown"
* Qtrly net sales $549.7 million versus $514.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
