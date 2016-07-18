July 18 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
:
* Revolving credit facility and term loan a (TLA) matures on
June 30, 2021 and term loan b (TLB) matures on June 30, 2023
* Credit agreement, as amended, consists of a $500 million
revolving credit facility, $1,183 million TLA and $400 million
TLB
* Amendment also increased co's ability to incur additional
secured debt under incremental credit facilities by $300 million
to $400 million
* Booz Allen Hamilton Inc closes third amendment to credit
agreement
* Amendment extended maturity of all of outstanding $1,583
million of company's borrowings under credit agreement
