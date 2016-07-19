July 19 Regions Financial Corp :
* Q2 net interest income $848 million versus $820 million
last year
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly net interest margin (FTE)
3.15 percent versus 3.16 percent
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly average loans and leases
totaled $82 billion, an increase of 1 percent versus q1 of 2016
* Incurred $3 million of additional legal and regulatory
charges related to pending settlement of previously disclosed
matters
* Charges incurred in quarter related to ongoing efficiency
efforts as company executes its plan to eliminate $300 million
in expenses through 2018
* Qtrly net charge-offs totaled $72 million, a 5 percent
increase from previous quarter
* Regions reports earnings of $259 million and earnings per
share of $0.20 for the second quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations
* In Q2, co incurred $22 million of property-related costs
related to consolidation of 60 branches, occupancy optimization
initiatives
* Branches are expected to close in q4 of 2016
* Including 60 branches, announced consolidation of 90
branches as part announcement to consolidate 100 to 150 branches
through 2018
* Company benefited from a $6 million FDIC insurance refund
related to overpayments in prior periods
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly Basel III Common Equity Tier
1 Ratio (Non-gaap) is 10.7% versus 11.1%
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly tier 1 capital ratio is
11.6% versus 12.1% last year
* Qtrly net charge-offs as a percent of average loans were
0.35 percent compared to 0.34 percent in q1
* Qtrly net charge-offs related to company's energy
portfolio totaled $17 million in quarter
* Total loan loss allowance for direct energy loan portfolio
increased to 9.4 percent in q2 compared to 8.0 percent in q1
* Increase in loan loss provisions for direct energy loan
portfolio for Q2 is primarily due to "decline in direct energy
loans"
