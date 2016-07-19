July 19 Regions Financial Corp :

* Q2 net interest income $848 million versus $820 million last year

* Regions Financial Corp qtrly net interest margin (FTE) 3.15 percent versus 3.16 percent

* Regions Financial Corp qtrly average loans and leases totaled $82 billion, an increase of 1 percent versus q1 of 2016

* Incurred $3 million of additional legal and regulatory charges related to pending settlement of previously disclosed matters

* Charges incurred in quarter related to ongoing efficiency efforts as company executes its plan to eliminate $300 million in expenses through 2018

* Qtrly net charge-offs totaled $72 million, a 5 percent increase from previous quarter

* Regions reports earnings of $259 million and earnings per share of $0.20 for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* In Q2, co incurred $22 million of property-related costs related to consolidation of 60 branches, occupancy optimization initiatives

* Branches are expected to close in q4 of 2016

* Including 60 branches, announced consolidation of 90 branches as part announcement to consolidate 100 to 150 branches through 2018

* Company benefited from a $6 million FDIC insurance refund related to overpayments in prior periods

* Regions Financial Corp qtrly Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (Non-gaap) is 10.7% versus 11.1%

* Regions Financial Corp qtrly tier 1 capital ratio is 11.6% versus 12.1% last year

* Qtrly net charge-offs as a percent of average loans were 0.35 percent compared to 0.34 percent in q1

* Qtrly net charge-offs related to company's energy portfolio totaled $17 million in quarter

* Total loan loss allowance for direct energy loan portfolio increased to 9.4 percent in q2 compared to 8.0 percent in q1

* Increase in loan loss provisions for direct energy loan portfolio for Q2 is primarily due to "decline in direct energy loans"