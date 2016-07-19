July 19 Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* No longer continuing active discussions with potential acquirers

* Expects that non-gaap earnings per share on a fully diluted basis to be in range of $0.70 to $0.74 for year

* Plans to remain independent publicly traded co as it continues to execute on strategic growth plan for core commercial business

* "none of bids under discussion reflected a premium to company's recent trading price"

* During review part of process, company did receive interest from a number of prospective acquirers

* Sciclone provides update on strategic review process

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $158 million to $163 million

* Guidance for full-year 2016 financial results. Company expects 2016 revenues to be in range of $158 million to $163 million

* Board will continue to evaluate additional strategic opportunities while continuing to focus on growing company's business

