July 19 Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* No longer continuing active discussions with potential
acquirers
* Expects that non-gaap earnings per share on a fully
diluted basis to be in range of $0.70 to $0.74 for year
* Plans to remain independent publicly traded co as it
continues to execute on strategic growth plan for core
commercial business
* "none of bids under discussion reflected a premium to
company's recent trading price"
* During review part of process, company did receive
interest from a number of prospective acquirers
* Sciclone provides update on strategic review process
* Guidance for full-year 2016 financial results. Company
expects 2016 revenues to be in range of $158 million to $163
million
* Board will continue to evaluate additional strategic
opportunities while continuing to focus on growing company's
business
* Discussions ended without an offer board was willing to
pursue
