July 19 Comerica Inc:
* Comerica reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 net interest income $445 million versus $421 million
last year
* Expense reductions to be achieved through an approximately
9 percent reduction in workforce
* Revenue enhancements expected to be approximately $30
million by year-end 2017, which increase to approximately $70
million by year-end 2018
* Cost reductions to be achieved by streamlining operational
processes, real estate optimization including consolidating 40
banking centers
* Sees 2016 net interest income higher, primarily reflecting
benefits from December 2015 short-term rate increase
* Sees 2016 provision for credit losses higher, reflecting
q1 2016 reserve build for energy
* Sees FY 2016 average loans modestly higher, in line with
gross domestic product growth
* "Believe with reserve allocation at over 8 percent of
energy loans as of June 30, we are adequately reserved"
* Estimated Q2 Basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.48 percent versus. 10.53 percent last year
* Q2 provision for credit losses $49 million versus. $47
million last year
* Efficiency and revenue initiative actions identified
to-date expected to drive an additional $230 million in annual
pre-tax income by year-end 2018
* Actions through "gear up" expected to deliver additional
annual pre-tax income of approximately $230 million by year-end
2018
* Expect efficiency ratio to improve, declining to low 60
percent range by end of 2017
* Pre-Tax restructuring charges of $140 million to $160
million in total are expected to be incurred through 2018
* Restructuring charges associated with gear up initiative
are not expected to impact pace of repurchases
* Board of directors will consider increasing quarterly
dividend to 23 cents per common share
