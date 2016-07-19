July 19 Philip Morris International Inc
* Q2 revenue $19 billion
* Q2 revenue view $6.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly cigarette shipment volume of 209.3 billion units,
down by 4.8 percent
* Qtrly cigarette shipment volume was particularly impacted
by declines in low-margin geographies
* Revises 2016 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast for
currency only to be in a range of $4.45 to $4.55, at prevailing
exchange rates, versus $4.42 in 2015
* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $4.47, revenue view
$26.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $4.45 to $4.55
* Expect growth to be skewed towards second half of this
year, and Q4 in particular
* Revises 2016 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast for
improved currency
* Philip Morris International Inc says "Nevertheless, we
remain fully on track to deliver our full-year guidance, revised
today for improving currency"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: