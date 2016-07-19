July 19 Aleris International Inc
* Secures new multi-contract starts in 2017 and also
includes supply of wing skin material
* Contract includes supply of material from company's
facilities in Koblenz, Germany and Zhenjiang, China
* Year contract with Airbus for significantly expanded range
of aluminum products
* Signed a new multi-year contract with Airbus to supply
aluminum plate and sheet to be used in production of all Airbus
aircraft programs
* Contract supply of material from company's facilities in
Zhenjiang, China represents a $350 million Greenfield project
for Aleris
* China facility was qualified by Airbus for production of
aerospace material in 2015
