July 19 Antibe Therapeutics :
* Anticipates that final results will be available for
release by mid-august
* Antibe Therapeutics Announces The Appointment Of New Board
Member And Provides Update On Phase 2 Trial Of Atb-346
* Elected to pay in-kind all interest due July 15, 2016
under company's 10% senior secured convertible debentures due
October 15, 2018
* Aggregate July 15, 2016 interest payment under debentures
in amount of $79,521.56 has been added to principal amount of
debentures
