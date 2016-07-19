July 19 Kansas City Southern
* Kansas City Southern reports second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $1.11
* Q2 revenue $569 million versus I/B/E/S view $573 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.22
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly operating ratio of 61.3 percent, compared with 68.1
percent in Q2 2015.
* In Q2 of 2016, company recognized a $34 million Mexican
fuel excise tax credit, reflecting a benefit for first half of
2016
* Kansas City Southern says Q2 carload volumes were
unchanged compared to Q2 2015
