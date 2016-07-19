UPDATE 2-Sluggish emerging markets demand hit Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan 2016 sales
* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
July 19 Ameriserv Financial Inc:
* Ameriserv Financial reports earnings for the second quarter and first six months of 2016
* Ameriserv Financial Inc says qtrly earnings per share $0.07; qtrly revenue $1.4 million versus 1.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Shares fall more than 4 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
JAKARTA, Jan 31 Indonesia will temporarily exempt the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc from some new rules while processing its application for new mining rights, a ministry official said, potentially allowing for the resumption of copper concentrate exports.
* President Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA agreement (Adds quotes and analysts estimate)