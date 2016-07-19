July 19 Millennial Lithium Corp :
* At this time, company is not disclosing project location
or project vendor
* Financing will see company issue a total of two and half
million units at a price of $0.65 cents per unit
* Millennial Lithium enters into agreement to purchase
Argentina lithium project and announces concurrent financing
* Has sufficient working capital to cover operating expenses
and planned expenditures on other properties for next 12 months
* Engaging in non-brokered private placement financing,
proceeds will finance financial obligations resulting from
agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: