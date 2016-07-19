July 19 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc :
* Sinclair amends and extends bank credit agreement
* Obtained extension of maturity date of certain loans,
commitments under its existing bank credit facility until July
31, 2021
* Amount is comprised of $485.2 million in revolving credit
commitments and $139.5 million of term loan A loans
* Extended maturity date of 80.3 pct of pro rata commitments
under revolving credit facility, term a loans from April 9, 2018
to July 31, 2021
* Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc says remaining $153.5 million
of outstanding term a loans will mature April 9, 2018
