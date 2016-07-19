UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
July 19 AT&T Inc :
* AT&T, IBEW reach two tentative agreements covering former DirecTV employees
* Says reached two tentative agreements with international brotherhood of electrical workers
* One agreement covers more than 1,600 employees in company's Field Services Group, located in 14 states
* The other agreement covers about 1,300 employees working in call centers in Boise, Idaho and Missoula, Mont
* Agreements focus on wages, health care, pension, and work rules, and will be submitted to union's membership in coming days
* Says negotiations covering ibew-represented former DirecTV employees in 14 states
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions