July 19 Interactive Brokers Group Inc :
* Interactive Brokers Group announces 2Q2016 results
* Results for quarter include a $2 million loss on currency
diversification strategy due to strengthening of U.S. dollar
* Qtrly customer accounts grew 15% to 357 thousand and
customer equity increased 12% to $73.7 billion from year-ago
quarter
* Qtrly market making segment income before income taxes
decreased 83% to $5 million in quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Qtrly commission and execution fees decreased 3% from
year-ago quarter driven by lower customer option contracts and
stock shares volume
* Q2 revenue view $373.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In light of increasing importance of China to business,
added Chinese renminbi to better reflect global diversification
of businesses
* Removed South Korean won (KRW), Brazilian real (BRL)
components to better reflect global diversification of
businesses
* Interactive Brokers Group announces 2Q2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 revenue $369 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.40 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
* Qtrly net interest income increased 11% from year-ago
quarter and other income grew 56% over same period
* Qtrly total revenues $387 million versus $405 million
* New composition contains 15 currencies, one fewer than
prior composition
* Qtrly total darts increased 5% from year-ago quarter to
648 thousand
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)