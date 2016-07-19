July 19 Exponent Inc :
* Sees 2016 revenues before reimbursements are expected to
be down 1% to 2% for year as compared to 2015.
* Sees 2016 underlying growth is expected to be in low
single digits, excluding impact of major project completion in
q3 of 2015
* Exponent reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial
results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.38
* Q2 revenue $77.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenues before reimbursements are expected
to be down 1% to 2% for year as compared to 2015.
* 2016 EBITDA margin is expected to decline approximately
200 to 250 basis points as compared to 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)