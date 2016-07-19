July 19 Exponent Inc :

* Sees 2016 revenues before reimbursements are expected to be down 1% to 2% for year as compared to 2015.

* Sees 2016 underlying growth is expected to be in low single digits, excluding impact of major project completion in q3 of 2015

* Exponent reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 revenue $77.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 EBITDA margin is expected to decline approximately 200 to 250 basis points as compared to 2015