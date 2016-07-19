July 19 United Community Financial Corp
:
* UCFC announces record earnings and a dividend increase
* Dividend of $0.03 per common share declared, a 20%
increase from prior quarter
* United Community Financial Corp says net interest income
on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $15.5 million in q2 of
2016, up 12.0%
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.11
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.03per share
* United Community Financial Corp qtrly net interest margin
increased to 3.25% compared to 3.21% in q1 of 2016
