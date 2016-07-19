July 19 Bill Barrett Corp :
* Expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain of
$25.0 million in q2 due to positive derivative positions
* For remainder of 2016, approximately 7,750 barrels per day
of oil is hedged at an average wti price of $72.57 per barrel
* Sees q2 commodity price differentials to benchmark pricing
before commodity derivative gains to approximate natural gas
less $0.16 mcf versus nwpl
* Bill barrett corporation provides second quarter 2016
commodity price and derivatives update
* Sees q2 commodity price differentials to benchmark pricing
before commodity derivative gains to approximate oil less $5.66
price per barrel versus wti
* Continues to realize lower oil price differentials as
Denver-Julesburg and Uinta Basin infrastructure expands and
local pricing improves
