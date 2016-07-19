July 19 Geopark Ltd :

* Geopark Ltd qtrly oil and gas production up 8% to 21,143 boepd

* Geopark announces second quarter 2016 operational update

* Qtrly oil and gas production up 8% to 21,143 BOEPD

* Says 2016 Work Program And Investment Plan Increased By 60% To $40-$50 million with oil price strengthening and cost efficiency improvements

* 2016 work program and investment plan increased by 60% to $40-$50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)