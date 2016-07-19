Former HBOS bankers found guilty in $307 million fraud trial
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
July 19 Geopark Ltd :
* Geopark Ltd qtrly oil and gas production up 8% to 21,143 boepd
* Geopark announces second quarter 2016 operational update
* Qtrly oil and gas production up 8% to 21,143 BOEPD
* Says 2016 Work Program And Investment Plan Increased By 60% To $40-$50 million with oil price strengthening and cost efficiency improvements
* 2016 work program and investment plan increased by 60% to $40-$50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
* Tmx group names alison simpson senior vice president, marketing and branding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 A senior U.S. lawmaker unveiled a legislative plan on Monday to scrap a rule devised under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law requiring publicly-traded mining, oil and gas companies to disclose payments they make to foreign governments.