July 19 Auris Medical Holding Ag :
* Financing is in form of a 42-month loan bearing interest
at a minimum rate of 9.55% per annum
* Entered into a loan facility agreement with Hercules
Capital, Inc for up to $20 million in financing
* Auris Medical secures loan facility of up to $20 million
* Issued Hercules warrant to purchase up to 241,117 shares
of company's common stock at an exercise price of $3.94 per
share
* Terms include an initial interest-only period until June
30, 2017, which is extendable to march 31, 2018
