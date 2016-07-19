July 19 Auris Medical Holding Ag :

* Financing is in form of a 42-month loan bearing interest at a minimum rate of 9.55% per annum

* Entered into a loan facility agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc for up to $20 million in financing

* Auris Medical secures loan facility of up to $20 million

* Issued Hercules warrant to purchase up to 241,117 shares of company's common stock at an exercise price of $3.94 per share

* Terms include an initial interest-only period until June 30, 2017, which is extendable to march 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)