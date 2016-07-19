July 19 Touchstone Exploration Inc :
* Company and its lender executed an amendment and limited
waiver to credit agreement
* Touchstone exploration inc says currently there is no
balance drawn on credit facility
* In event that prepayment occurs or east brighton letter of
credit is cancelled, borrowing base to be reduced by an equal
amount
* Touchstone provides credit facility update
* Amendment cured company's june 2016 monthly production
covenant breach
* Amendment extended prepayment due on july 15, 2016 to
august 31, 2016 if east brighton letter of credit remain
outstanding
* Upon anticipated closing of east brighton disposition, co,
lender to assess credit facility to include base redetermination
