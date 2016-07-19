July 19 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc :
* Under terms of agreement, greater media shareholders are
expected to receive approximately $100 million in cash
* Beasley will refinance approximately $80 million of debt
of greater media.
* In connection with acquisition, beasley will initially
acquire 21 radio stations in seven markets including four new
markets
* Beasley intends to divest certain radio stations in
charlotte, nc to obtain fcc approval of proposed transaction
* Greater media shareholders are expected to receive
approximately $25 million in shares of company's class a common
stock
* Beasley broadcast group inc says transaction increases
broadcast portfolio by approximately 40%
* Beasley shareholders,greater media shareholders to hold
approximately 81% and 19%, respectively, of beasley's
outstanding shares
* Rockdale partners is acting as financial advisor to
greater media and debevoise & plimpton llp is acting as its
legal counsel
* Beasley broadcast group to acquire greater media, inc.
* Beasley broadcast group inc says intends to fund
acquisition through borrowings under a new credit facility
* Shareholders of greater media will receive net cash
proceeds from sale of its tower assets, estimated to be about
$20 million
* Beasley broadcast group inc says RBC capital markets and
u.s. Bank have provided committed financing in support of
acquisition
* Transaction, which has been approved by boards of
directors of both beasley and greater medi
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to beasley's
operating results immediately upon closing
* Greater media shareholders will have right to appoint 1
member to beasley board which will expand size of board to nine
members
* Beasley will initially also acquire three markets where
company has existing operations
* RBC capital markets is acting as financial advisor to
beasley broadcast group and Latham & Watkins Llp is acting as
legal counsel
