July 20 Jakks Pacific Inc:
* Jakks Pacific reports second quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q2 loss per share $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Net sales for q2 2016 increased 8 percent to $141.0
million from $131.1 million reported in comparable period in
2015
* Jakks pacific inc says reiterating 2016 guidance
* Q2 revenue view $134.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jakks Pacific Inc says Q2 inventory levels declined 22
percent year over year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
