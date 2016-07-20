July 20 Morgan Stanley :
* Morgan Stanley reports second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Quarterly dividend increased 33 percent to $0.20 per
share; announced share repurchase of up to $3.5 billion through
Q2 2017
* Quarterly compensation expense of $4.0 billion decreased
from $4.4 billion a year ago
* Quarterly net revenues of $8.9 billion
* Quarterly equity sales and trading net revenues of $2.1
billion decreased from $2.3 billion a year ago
* Quarterly non-compensation expenses of $2.4 billion
decreased from $2.6 billion a year ago
* Quarterly wealth management pre-tax margin was 22.5
percent versus 23 percent last year
* Quarterly fixed income & commodities sales and trading net
revenues of $1.3 billion were consistent with prior year period
* Investment management reported assets under management at
Q2-end $406 billion versus $405 billion at Q1 end
* Quarterly wealth management net revenues for current
quarter were $3.8 billion compared with $3.9 billion a year ago
* Morgan Stanley's CEO Gorman says "results this quarter
reflect solid performance in an improved but still fragile
environment"
* Annualized return on average common equity was 8.3 percent
in current quarter
* Quarterly institutional securities net revenues were $4.6
billion
* Excluding DVA in prior year quarter, quarterly net income
applicable to Morgan Stanley was $1.7 billion, or $0.79 per
diluted share
* Q2 revenue view $8.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* As of June 30, tangible book value per share was $31.39
versus. $30.44 at Q1-end
* Morgan Stanley's CEO Gorman says in midst of market
uncertainty, "continued our focus on prudent risk management and
judicious expense control"
* As of June 30, pro forma fully phased-in common equity
tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was about 15.8 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: