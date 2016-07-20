July 20 St. Jude Medical Inc

* Total crm sales were $395 million for q2 of 2016, an 8 percent decline compared with Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly international sales increased 10 percent as reported, or 7 percent on a comparable constant currency basis

* St. Jude medical reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.06

* Q2 earnings per share $0.83

* Q2 sales $1.562 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.55 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total cardiovascular sales were $319 million for Q2 of 2016, an increase of 1 percent compared to prior year quarter

* Due to planned merger with Abbott, St. Jude Medical is withdrawing financial guidance for fiscal year 2016