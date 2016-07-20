July 20 Webster Financial Corp
* Webster reports 2016 second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.53
* Q2 revenue rose 8.6 percent to $242 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total loans were $16.3 billion compared to $15.9
billion at march 31, 2016 and $14.8 billion a year ago
* Webster Financial Corp qtrly net interest income was
$176.9 million versus $163.5 million last year
* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.08 percent compared to
3.05 percent
