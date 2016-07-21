July 20 Garnero Group Acquisition Co
* As result of certain material breaches by Q1 Comercial De
Roupas S.A. of agreement between parties, it has terminated deal
* Garnero group acquisition company announces termination of
investment agreement and provides information on liquidation
* Terminated its previously announced proposed merger with
grupo colombo
* Ggac's corporate existence will cease as of july 22, 2016
except for purposes of winding up its affairs and liquidating
* Share transfer books of ggac will be closed as of july 23,
2016
* Per-Share liquidation price will be approximately $10.05
* No payments will be made in respect of co's outstanding
warrants, rights, to any of its initial shareholders securities
owned by them prior to ipo
