July 20 Plexus Corp :
* Plexus announces fiscal third quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q3 revenue $668 million versus i/b/e/s view $655.4 million
* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.76 to $0.84
excluding items
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $655 million to $685 million
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.76
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For fiscal q4 of 2016, we are guiding revenue of $655
million to $685 million
* Expects diluted eps in range of $0.76 to $0.84 for fiscal
q4, before any restructuring or special items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $675.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
