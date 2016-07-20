July 20 Select Comfort Corp
* Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.25 to $1.45
* Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 sales $277 million versus i/b/e/s view $283.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $65
million
* Select Comfort Corp says increase in outstanding share
repurchase authorization to $300 million, effective at beginning
of fiscal Q3
* Expects to generate more than $750 million in cash from
operations from 2016 through 2019 by executing its consumer
innovation strategy
