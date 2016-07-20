July 20 Graco Inc :

* Qtrly diluted eps $0.89

* Graco reports second quarter results

* Qtrly net sales $ 348.1 million versus $ 335.5 million

* "modest first half organic growth has resulted in a reduction in our full-year outlook for 2016"

* Graco inc says anticipate americas will grow low single digits for full year 2016

* Raising full-year outlook for emea region to low-to-mid single-digit growth

* Full-Year outlook for asia pacific region remains intact at low single digits

* Graco inc says "strong headwinds in our process segment are expected to persist into second half of year"