July 20 Badger Meter Inc :
* Badger Meter Inc says gross profit margin was 37.9% in q2
of 2016, compared to 35.5% for same quarter last year
* Badger meter reports record second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.65
* Q2 sales $103.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says higher q2 municipal water product sales more than
offset lower sales of flow instrumentation products
* Says sales of flow instrumentation products continued to
be impacted by softness in industrial markets company serves
