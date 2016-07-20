July 20 FMC Technologies Inc :
* Qtrly backlog for company was $3.4 billion, including
subsea technologies backlog of $2.9 billion
* Fmc Technologies reports second quarter 2016 diluted
earnings per share of $0.01; excluding charges, adjusted diluted
earnings per share of $0.22
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.26 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total inbound orders were $537.9 million, including
$334.1 million in subsea technologies orders
* "further deterioration in north america led to a
significant impact to our surface technologies earnings" in q2
