July 20 Datawatch Corp :
* Board of directors has initiated a process to explore and
evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives
* Expect that q4 expenses will be well below expense level
for third fiscal quarter
* Datawatch announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial
results
* Q3 loss per share $0.45
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.25
* Q3 revenue $7.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $7.8 million
* Strategic alternatives to be considered may include
acquisition or disposition of assets, joint ventures, sale of
company
