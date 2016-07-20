July 20 Tristate Capital Holdings Inc :
* Assets under management (AUM) grew 23.5% during quarter to
$10.6 billion
* Tristate Capital Holdings Inc says projecting an
effective tax rate of approximately 34% for full year 2016
* Qtrly net interest income $18.2 million versus $16.7
million
* Q2 revenue view $30.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tristate Capital reports second quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 revenue $29.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)