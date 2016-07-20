July 20 Sallie Mae :
* Qtrly private education loan provision for loan losses of
$42 million, up from $15 million
* Qtrly net interest income of $213 million, up 26 percent
* Sees 2016 full-year private education loan originations
of $4.6 billion
* Qtrly private education loan portfolio grows 32 percent
from year-ago quarter to $12.2 billion
* Qtrly delinquencies as a percentage of private education
loans in repayment were 2.1 percent, up from 1.7 percent
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly private education loan originations of $423 million,
up 10 percent
* Reports Second-Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 full-year diluted core earnings per share
between $.51 and $.52
* Qtrly loans in forbearance were 2.9 percent of private
education loans in repayment and forbearance, down from 5.7
percent
* Sees 2016 full-year operating efficiency ratio
improvement of 10 percent
