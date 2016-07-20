July 20 Laredo Petroleum Inc :

* At june 30, 2016, for 2017, company had hedged 3,677,375 barrels of oil at a weighted-average floor price of $60.00 per barrel

* At june 30, 2016, for 2018, company had hedged 2,144,375 barrels of oil at a weighted-average floor price of $55.98 per barrel

* At june 30, 2016, had hedges in place for remaining 2 qtrs of 2016 for 3.7 million barrels of oil at a weighted-average floor price of $67.13/barrel

* Schedules Second-Quarter 2016 earnings conference call for august 4 and provides commodity derivatives update

* For three months ended june 30, 2016, laredo expects to report a loss on derivatives of approximately $68.5 million