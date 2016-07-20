July 20 Laredo Petroleum Inc :
* At june 30, 2016, for 2017, company had hedged 3,677,375
barrels of oil at a weighted-average floor price of $60.00 per
barrel
* At june 30, 2016, for 2018, company had hedged 2,144,375
barrels of oil at a weighted-average floor price of $55.98 per
barrel
* At june 30, 2016, had hedges in place for remaining 2 qtrs
of 2016 for 3.7 million barrels of oil at a weighted-average
floor price of $67.13/barrel
* Schedules Second-Quarter 2016 earnings conference call for
august 4 and provides commodity derivatives update
* For three months ended june 30, 2016, laredo expects to
report a loss on derivatives of approximately $68.5 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)