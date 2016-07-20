July 20 Cohen & Steers Inc :

* Assets under management were $58.7 billion as of June 30, 2016, an increase of $3.7 billion from $55.1 billion at march 31, 2016

* Q2 revenue view $86.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cohen & steers reports second quarter 2016 diluted eps of $0.53, or $0.46, as adjusted

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 revenue rose 3.4 percent to $86.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cohen & steers inc says operating margin increased to 39.5% for q2 of 2016 from 35.5% for q1 of 2016