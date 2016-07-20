July 20 East West Bancorp Inc :

* Estimates that fully diluted earnings per share for both third and q4 of 2016 will range from $0.69 to $0.71

* Sees organic loan growth of approximately $365 million per quarter or 6.00% annualized for remainder of 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* East West Bancorp reports net income for second quarter 2016 of $103.3 million, up 5% from prior year quarter and diluted earnings per share of $0.71, up 4% from prior year quarter

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.83 to $2.87

* Q2 earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $297.8 million

* Sees net interest margin ranging from 3.21% to 3.24% for third and q4 of 2016

* Sees provision for loan losses of $5 million per quarter for remainder of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $264.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S