July 20 Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Chugai will continue to be responsible for product
manufacturing and supply of Nemolizumab.
* Under terms of agreement, Chugai will receive an upfront,
milestone and royalty payments from Galderma.
* Chugai and Galderma announce global license agreement for
Nemolizumab (cim331), novel biologic for skin diseases
* Chugai and Galderma announce global license agreement for
Nemolizumab (cim331), novel biologic for skin diseases
* Chugai will grant Galderma license for development and
marketing of nemolizumab worldwide, exception of Japan and
Taiwan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: